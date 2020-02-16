Man gets 1 year in case of dog left in cage with tide rising in New Jersey

FREEHOLD, New Jersey -- A New Jersey man has been sentenced to a year in prison for leaving his girlfriend's young dog in a cage at water's edge in a rising tide.

Aaron Davis, 36, wanted revenge against his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, who had given her the dog, prosecutors have alleged. Jurors in December acquitted him of the most serious animal cruelty count, that he attempted to kill the dog, but convicted him of a less serious cruelty count.

A judge said during Friday's sentencing that the fact that the 8-month-old pit bull mix was trapped for more than three hours at Sandy Hook Bay in July 2018 made things worse.

"This dog was watching his own demise with every wave and every minute that passed," Judge Marc LeMieux told the Long Branch resident, according to the Asbury Park Press. Taking issue with a defense argument that no harm came to the animal, he said the dog "doesn't have the ability to say that 'I was scared out of my wits.'"

The dog was rescued after someone walking a dog in Veterans Memorial Park in Highlands spotted the animal cowering in the cage.

Defense attorney Adamo Ferreira argued for his client to be sentenced to the 44 days he has been jailed since his arrest, asking the judge to look upon him as a father to a child and a son to his mother.

The judge, however, responded that some people view pets as their children, and said Davis had taken the puppy away from his own child and the children of his girlfriend. If the defendant simply wanted to abandon the dog, he could have left the animal on the street or at the police station, he said.

"You took an animal that was completely helpless, locked him in a cage and put him in a location where he could drown," LeMieux said to Davis, who declined to speak when offered an opportunity to do so.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
freeholdmonmouth countyanimal abusedog
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest man after 11-year-old girl raped in Brooklyn home
Fire tears through historic church in New Jersey overnight
Search on for gunman after innocent social worker killed in NYC
Neglected dog nearly put to sleep making miraculous recovery
2 men wanted for questioning in rape of 34-year-old woman in NYC
Young Ugandan who featured in a Disney chess film dies at 15
Show More
1 of 3 remaining Pearl Harbor survivors dies at 97
Class ring lost in US found 47 years later in Finland
Police: Grandmother abducts 12-year-old from hospital at gunpoint
Woman accused of posing as photographer to kidnap baby
President Trump gives command to drivers at Daytona 500
More TOP STORIES News