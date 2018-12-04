New Jersey man gets life sentence for killing wife with daughter's help

(Shutterstock)

CORNING, New York --
A 48-year-old New Jersey man will spend the rest of his life in prison without possibility of parole for strangling his ex-wife in upstate New York with the help of his college student daughter.

Lloyd Neurauter, of North Brunswick, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in October for strangling Michele Neurauter of Corning, New York, and staging the scene as suicide.

He expressed remorse and said he has "found God" before he was sentenced in Steuben County Court on Tuesday.

Neurauter said he coerced his then-19-year-old daughter Karrie to help him plan and carry out the August 2017 murder. She was a student at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Karrie Neurauter pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder. She'll be sentenced Dec. 10 to 15 years to life in prison.

