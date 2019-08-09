Man charged in hit-and-run motorcycle crash that killed 25-year-old from South Brunswick, New Jersey

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have arrested and charged the man accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed a New Jersey man on a motorcycle.Police said 25-year-old Cory Holsten, of South Brunswick, died after the crash near Cranbury Road and Davidson Mill Road in South Brunswick around 8:50 p.m. Thursday.An investigation determined that 57-year-old Peter Prete, of Jamesburg, allegedly crashed his 2004 Jeep Wrangler into the motorcycle driven by the victim. He fled the scene and was later arrested at his home.Prete was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash in the second degree in addition to various motor vehicle summonses.An investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call Patrolman William Merkler of the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4646 or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-4328.----------