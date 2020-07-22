New Jersey man who allegedly shot dog arrested, charged

HASKELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a dog, police say.Authorities say 22-year-old Tristan Owens, of Haskell, was charged with third-degree animal cruelty.The incident took place Saturday in the area of DuPont and Makemoney Avenues.Police say the dog was taken to the Westwood Regional Veterinary Hospital. The staff was told it was injured by fireworks.However, veterinarians later determined the dog sustained injuries by a small caliber bullet.Owens was released and is scheduled to appear in court on August 7, 2020.The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Wanaque Police Department at 973-835-5600.----------