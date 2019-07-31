New Jersey man with dementia missing in Great Smoky Mountains

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The search is on for a New Jersey man with dementia who went missing in the Great Smoky Mountains.Park rangers say 58-year-old Kevin Lynch was last seen Saturday walking along the boundary of the park at a North Carolina resort.They believe he may be confused about where he is.Officials say search operations remain limited to a select number of trained personnel as the search zone is in a remote area of the park full of dense vegetation and difficult terrain.Lynch is from Woodbridge, New Jersey, and is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing brown cotton shorts, a brown shirt with a deer on it and a camouflage baseball cap.Anyone who sees him is asked to call Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch at (865) 436-1230.----------