Massage therapist in New Jersey charged with sexually assaulting client

BRICK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massage therapist in New Jersey was arrested after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted one of his clients.
Authorities say 28-year-old Jonathan Higgins was working at Hand and Stone Massage & Facial Spa in Brick Township when he assaulted a woman during a massage.
The incident happened on June 25, police say.
Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027 or the Brick Township Police Department at 732-262-1100.
