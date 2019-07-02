Massage therapist in New Jersey charged with sexually assaulting client

By Eyewitness News
BRICK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massage therapist in New Jersey was arrested after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted one of his clients.

Authorities say 28-year-old Jonathan Higgins was working at Hand and Stone Massage & Facial Spa in Brick Township when he assaulted a woman during a massage.

The incident happened on June 25, police say.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027 or the Brick Township Police Department at 732-262-1100.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brickocean countyarrestsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
29-year-old cyclist fatally struck by cement truck in Brooklyn
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27, team announces
Commuting nightmare: NEC trains resume after fire on work train
Friends grab back dog stolen from woman in Brooklyn park
Teen critical, 2nd worker hurt in fall from makeshift scaffold
Girl, 9, suffers 'life-altering injuries' from explosive device
Florida woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria: family
Show More
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day: Here's why the Mets pay him every July 1
2 dead after severe storms hit Long Island, Connecticut
Jury awards nearly $60 million to ex-student burned in NYC class
2 pedestrians, including a DPW worker, critically hurt in NJ crash
NJ town faces backlash for early July 4th celebration
More TOP STORIES News