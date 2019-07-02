Massage therapist in New Jersey charged with sexually assaulting client

BRICK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massage therapist in New Jersey was arrested after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted one of his clients.Authorities say 28-year-old Jonathan Higgins was working at Hand and Stone Massage & Facial Spa in Brick Township when he assaulted a woman during a massage.The incident happened on June 25, police say.Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027 or the Brick Township Police Department at 732-262-1100.----------