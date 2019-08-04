Massage therapist charged with sexual assault in New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- A massage therapist in New Jersey is charged with sexually assaulting a customer in Ocean County.

On Friday, police arrested 28-year-old Jonathan Higgins for the May 21 incident at Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa in Brick Township.

They say this was actually Higgins' second arrest.

He was arrested back in June in a separate case on similar charges.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean cityn.j. newssex assault
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter: Sources
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
23-year-old man killed when car crashes into tree in Queens
Suspect arrested in murders of man, nanny at New Jersey home
AccuWeather: Warm sunshine
Dog found tied to railroad tracks rescued
Show More
Message in a bottle found 47 years later on Long Island
New Jersey woman fights off coyote with baseball bat
Police looking for 3 men involved in a shootout in the Bronx
Jones Beach offers 50-cent parking for 90th birthday
2 pilots held for alleged intoxication before flight to Newark
More TOP STORIES News