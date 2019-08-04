Massage therapist charged with sexual assault in New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- A massage therapist in New Jersey is charged with sexually assaulting a customer in Ocean County.
On Friday, police arrested 28-year-old Jonathan Higgins for the May 21 incident at Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa in Brick Township.
They say this was actually Higgins' second arrest.
He was arrested back in June in a separate case on similar charges.
