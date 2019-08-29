New Jersey mom charged with murder after toddler found in trash-strewn alleyway

BELLMAWR, New Jersey -- The mother of a toddler whose remains were found in a trash-strewn alleyway last fall has been charged with his murder and abusing her two other young children.Camden County prosecutors say Tynaizha Brown was arrested Wednesday. It's not known if she's retained an attorney.An indictment handed up this week charges the 24-year-old Camden woman with murder, child endangerment and aggravated assault in the death of 22-month-old Jah'vi Brown.A passer-by found his remains in Camden on Oct. 11, about two months after he was last seen alive.The boy's father reported him missing Dec. 6.The couple was involved in a custody dispute, and it's not clear why it took so long for the boy to be reported missing.The indictment also charges Brown with aggravated assault and child endangerment counts involving her 5-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter.----------