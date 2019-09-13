Wayne music producer critically injured by flying tire while riding bicycle

WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man was riding his bicycle when a tire popped off of a dump truck and hit him.
It happened on Wednesday, September 11th at around 1:32 p.m. on Black Oak Ridge Road in Wayne.
Police say that the 2007 Mack dump truck had been heading south on the road when one of its tires blew out.
That caused it to dismount from the wheel. It struck 53-year-old James DeSalvo.
DeSalvo, a music producer who has worked with the lead singer of "Yes" and "DMC," suffered serious injuries.
He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.
The driver of the truck, Eugene Petitt, 68, has not been charged.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
There is a GoFundMe set up for the DeSalvo family.
The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Wayne Police Department at 973-694-0600.
