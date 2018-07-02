Nursing home in New Jersey evacuated after air conditioning breaks down

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A nursing home in New Jersey had to be evacuated in the stifling heat Monday after the air conditioning system broke down.

It happened at the Inglemoor Center on Grand Avenue in Englewood.

Emergency crews responded quickly to the small facility, which can hold up to 62 patients.

Residents could be seen being wheeled out of the building.

They were being kept cool in a bus before being transported to other facilities. 50 patients and residents were relocated.

The nursing home said an air conditioner malfunctioned, Members of the home's clinical staff accompanied patients on the trip to the other centers.

Related Topics:
nursing homeair conditionerEnglewoodBergen CountyNew Jersey
