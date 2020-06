Coronavirus Updates: New Jersey nursing homes allowing outdoor visits

EMBED >More News Videos NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that playgrounds for children will reopen in the city Monday as part of Phase 2.

EMBED >More News Videos Connecticut entered Phase 2 of reopening Wednesday, meaning many new types of businesses -- including movie theaters, nail salons and gyms -- are once again opening their doors.

EMBED >More News Videos Dan Krauth reports on the ruptured sewer line causing raw sewage to spill into the homes of many residents, who were forced to live in hotels.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A number of restrictions will soon be eased in New Jersey.On Sunday, people will be allowed to visit guests at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, although all visits must take place outside.Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday New York City will enter Phase Two of reopening on June 22, and the Mid-Hudson region remains on track to enter Phase Three on Tuesday.On Friday, there were 24 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York state, Gov. Cuomo announced on a conference call.Of the 68,830 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 716, or 1 percent, were positive.Cuomo also said the Yankees and Mets will move their spring training camps for the upcoming Major League Baseball season from Florida to New York.Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that he's comfortable with the city entering Phase 2 of reopening Monday, as all three of the city's indicators remained well below their allowed thresholds.Outdoor dining will be permitted during Phase 2, though restaurants are expected to maintain social distancing and will need to self certify to apply to reopen. A certification link is now posted on NYC.gov Playgrounds will reopen as Phase 2 begins Monday, though team sports will still not be permitted in parks during this phase.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Saturday that there were 446 new positive COVID-19 test results in the state on Friday for a statewide total of 168,834. Murphy said 25 additional deaths raised the toll to 12,857.Connecticut entered Phase 2 of reopening on Wednesday , meaning many new types of businesses -- including movie theaters, nail salons and gyms -- are once again opening their doors.Indoor dining is also allowed, with capacity restrictions at 50% and a ban on self-service buffet stations.Phase 2 includes the following sectors:--Amusement parks--Hotels--Indoor dining--Indoor museums, zoos, and aquariums--Indoor recreation (e.g. bowling, movie theaters, etc.)--Libraries--Outdoor events--Personal services (nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.)--Sports and fitness facilities (gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.)That means the opening of hotels and indoor recreation, including movie theaters, nail salons and gyms.In Nassau County, pools and spray parks will be allowed to reopen July 3. The pools will be open to residents only -- similar to rules imposed at beaches. Social distancing rules will also still apply.Officials in Suffolk County say they are finding more and more PPE littered on the street. Legislators unanimously approved a bill that makes littering PPE a $250 fine.Belmont Park is prepping for the Belmont Stakes Saturday, which for the first time in history will be the opening leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the storied race will occur without fans . The Belmont Stakes was originally scheduled for June 6. It has been second in the Triple Crown some years, but never first.While most of people have been riding out the pandemic from the comfort of our own homes, some people in Queens haven't been so lucky . They've been forced out of their homes for months due to a situation that was out of their control. "They forgot about us and we're still here," Teri Cleveland said.