Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: New Jersey nursing homes allowing outdoor visits

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A number of restrictions will soon be eased in New Jersey.

On Sunday, people will be allowed to visit guests at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, although all visits must take place outside.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday New York City will enter Phase Two of reopening on June 22, and the Mid-Hudson region remains on track to enter Phase Three on Tuesday.

NEW YORK STATE
On Friday, there were 24 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York state, Gov. Cuomo announced on a conference call.

Of the 68,830 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 716, or 1 percent, were positive.

Cuomo also said the Yankees and Mets will move their spring training camps for the upcoming Major League Baseball season from Florida to New York.

NEW YORK CITY
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that he's comfortable with the city entering Phase 2 of reopening Monday, as all three of the city's indicators remained well below their allowed thresholds.

Outdoor dining will be permitted during Phase 2, though restaurants are expected to maintain social distancing and will need to self certify to apply to reopen. A certification link is now posted on NYC.gov.

Playgrounds will reopen as Phase 2 begins Monday, though team sports will still not be permitted in parks during this phase.
EMBED More News Videos

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that playgrounds for children will reopen in the city Monday as part of Phase 2.


NEW JERSEY
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Saturday that there were 446 new positive COVID-19 test results in the state on Friday for a statewide total of 168,834. Murphy said 25 additional deaths raised the toll to 12,857.

CONNECTICUT
Connecticut entered Phase 2 of reopening on Wednesday, meaning many new types of businesses -- including movie theaters, nail salons and gyms -- are once again opening their doors.
EMBED More News Videos

Connecticut entered Phase 2 of reopening Wednesday, meaning many new types of businesses -- including movie theaters, nail salons and gyms -- are once again opening their doors.


Indoor dining is also allowed, with capacity restrictions at 50% and a ban on self-service buffet stations.
Phase 2 includes the following sectors:
--Amusement parks

--Hotels
--Indoor dining
--Indoor museums, zoos, and aquariums
--Indoor recreation (e.g. bowling, movie theaters, etc.)
--Libraries
--Outdoor events
--Personal services (nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.)
--Sports and fitness facilities (gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.)That means the opening of hotels and indoor recreation, including movie theaters, nail salons and gyms.

LONG ISLAND
In Nassau County, pools and spray parks will be allowed to reopen July 3. The pools will be open to residents only -- similar to rules imposed at beaches. Social distancing rules will also still apply.

Officials in Suffolk County say they are finding more and more PPE littered on the street. Legislators unanimously approved a bill that makes littering PPE a $250 fine.

BELMONT STAKES
Belmont Park is prepping for the Belmont Stakes Saturday, which for the first time in history will be the opening leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the storied race will occur without fans. The Belmont Stakes was originally scheduled for June 6. It has been second in the Triple Crown some years, but never first.

RECOMMENDED VIEWING
While most of people have been riding out the pandemic from the comfort of our own homes, some people in Queens haven't been so lucky. They've been forced out of their homes for months due to a situation that was out of their control. "They forgot about us and we're still here," Teri Cleveland said.
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports on the ruptured sewer line causing raw sewage to spill into the homes of many residents, who were forced to live in hotels.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomo
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NYC Phase 2 reopening set to send around 300,000 back to work
Coronavirus Updates: New York City businesses prep for Phase 2
Pres. Trump suggests he urged slowing of virus testing
6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC Phase 2 reopening set to send around 300,000 back to work
At least 21 people shot in 24-hour span in NYC, NYPD reports
NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes
Trump mocks coronavirus and Democrats in rally with sparse turnout
4-alarm fire tears through Yonkers building
Manhattan top prosecutor Geoffrey Berman leaves job after standoff with Barr
Body of missing New Jersey woman found under rubble of home
Show More
Yankees, Mets moving spring training from Florida to New York
Artists paint murals on plywood in the Bowery
Quarantine for Floridians? Cuomo 'fearful' of travelers to New York because of COVID-19
6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa
Coronavirus linked to dramatic rise in cardiac arrests in NYC
More TOP STORIES News