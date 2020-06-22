Coronavirus Updates: 15 new New York deaths, less than 1% test positive

He confirmed 664 additional coronavirus cases in New York state, bringing the statewide total to 387,936.
"The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over, and as we reopen New York safely and incrementally, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make educated decisions for themselves and their families," Governor Cuomo said.
In New Jersey, people are allowed to visit guests at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, although all visits must take place outside.
NEW YORK STATE
New York City enters Phase Two of reopening on Monday, June 22, and the Mid-Hudson region remains on track to enter Phase Three on Tuesday, June 23, Gov. Cuomo said.
NEW YORK CITY
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that he's comfortable with the city entering Phase 2 of reopening Monday, as all three of the city's indicators remained well below their allowed thresholds.
Outdoor dining will be permitted during Phase 2, though restaurants are expected to maintain social distancing and will need to self certify to apply to reopen. A certification link is now posted on NYC.gov.
Playgrounds will reopen as Phase 2 begins Monday, though team sports will still not be permitted in parks during this phase.
NEW JERSEY
Environmental officials in New Jersey have announced that camping will be allowed as of Monday in a dozen state parks, forests and recreation areas amid social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.
Camping will be limited to tent-style camping while all other forms of overnight use including cabins, shelters, group cabins, wilderness campsites, primitive campsites, and group campsites will remain closed.
The 12 areas opening Monday are High Point State Park, Jenny Jump State Forest, Stokes State Forest and Worthington State Forest in the northern region; Allaire State Park, Cheesequake State Park and Spruce Run Recreation Area in the central region; and Bass River State Forest, Belleplain State Forest, Brendan Byrne State Forest, Parvin State Park and Wharton State Forest in the southern region.
LONG ISLAND
Long Island is on track to enter Phase 3 on Wednesday.
In Nassau County, pools and spray parks will be allowed to reopen July 3. The pools will be open to residents only -- similar to rules imposed at beaches. Social distancing rules will also still apply.
EARLY COVID-19 TESTS LIKELY CONTAMINATED
There's new and potentially disturbing information concerning early coronavirus testing procedures, as some of the tests conducted by the CDC were likely contaminated, according to an investigation.
The possible contamination was likely what delayed the CDC's distribution of the tests during the height of the pandemic.
CARDIAC ARRESTS AND COVID-19
The coronavirus pandemic is being linked to a dramatic rise in cardiac arrests in New York City.
EMS says that between March 1 and April 25, it received 4,000 cardiac arrest calls -- that's two times more than the previous year.
The FDNY says the 3,600 deaths that resulted indicate that COVID-19 directly or indirectly has played a role.
YANKEES AND METS SPRING TRAINING
The Yankees and Mets will move their spring training camps for the upcoming Major League Baseball season from Florida to New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Cuomo said he spoke with Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner and President Randy Levine and Mets Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilpon who informed him of the plan.
