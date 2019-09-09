Paterson police officer pleads guilty to excessive force, filing false report

PATERSON, New Jersey -- A New Jersey police officer has pleaded guilty to use of excessive force and filing a false police report.

Paterson officer Eudy Ramos, who entered the plea Monday in Newark, was one of several Paterson officers accused of stealing money during illegal traffic stops and shakedowns and writing bogus reports to cover their tracks.

In one case, authorities allege that Ramos and another officer stole $10,000 from a vehicle passenger. He faces up to 20 years in the false report case and up to 10 years each on two civil rights counts.

Three officers Ramos worked with have pleaded guilty. Another Paterson officer pleaded guilty last year to dealing drugs he had stolen while on duty. He and another officer also pleaded guilty in an assault on a hospital patient.

