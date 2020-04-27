fire

New Jersey officer pushes driver to safety during fire at Taco Bell

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Video captures the moments an officer helped a driver as a vehicle went up in flames on Sunday in Ocean County, New Jersey.

It happened at the Taco Bell drive-thru on Route 72 in Stafford Township.

Video shows Officer Oler arrived just in time to help push the vehicle away from the Taco Bell, all the while flames were shooting from the vehicle.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean countynew jerseyrescuefirecar fire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Fiery chain-reaction crash causes NJ home to erupt in flames
NJ family escapes massive car fire after delivering food to relative
Staten Island house fire injures 3
Fire burns through 2 businesses in Ridgewood, NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reopening New York: What the coming months could look like
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Sign of hope in Jersey City where parks will reopen
AccuWeather: Brisk and chilly with passing showers
Attacker hits deli worker with hard object in Midtown
Westchester Airport closing to accelerate runway repairs
COVID-19 cannot stop romantic proposal in NYC
Show More
Nurse drives from NJ to Queens to save 82-year-old patient
Gov. Murphy to unveil road map for 'responsibly reopening' New Jersey
Some upstate NY businesses may open in May, Cuomo says
Schumer wants FDA to crack down on at-home COVID-19 tests
Demand at an all-time high for fostering, adopting pets
More TOP STORIES News