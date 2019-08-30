New Jersey officer wounded in Irvington shootout released from hospital

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A police officer in New Jersey who survived being shot in the line of duty is now out of the hospital.
Irvington Police Officer Brandon Geata was discharged from University Hospital on Thursday after he was shot by a gunman on August 8.
Geata was one of three officers who were shot by that gunman, who killed another man during that same incident.
The gunman was later shot and killed by police.
The other two officers involved were only grazed by bullets the gunman fired.
