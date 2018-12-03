New Jersey pilot, passenger killed in Florida plane crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WABC) --
A pilot from New Jersey and his passenger were killed when a small plane crashed through the roof of a Florida building that contained a therapy center for autistic children.

Local media say that the crash occurred Saturday afternoon near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport and caused a fire. Both passengers in the Cessna 335 were killed.

Family members say the 51-year-old pilot is Eladio Marquez from Rahway, New Jersey. Marquez was a flight instructor and owned the plane, which is registered in New Jersey.

Battalion Chief Steven Gollan, a spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department, told WPLG-TV that eight teachers and five children were in the building when the plane crashed. One of the teachers suffered minor injuries as she ushered the children from the building, but she was not hospitalized.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashu.s. & worldFloridaNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Melee breaks out between FedEx driver, crowd leaving funeral
4 people believed to be homeless killed in Poughkeepsie fire
Pre-K mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Woman killed while trying to help homeless woman with baby
Video: Massive rat chases MTA agent out of station booth
1 dead, 45 hurt when bus carrying football team crashes
Washington pays respect to Former President George HW Bush
Confusion in NYC over status of emergency management chief
Show More
Convicted killer escaped jail by posing as cellmate
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Mother gives birth while overdosing in fast-food restroom
Connecticut student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis
Pump problems force NYCHA residents to get water from hydrant
More News