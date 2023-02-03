Eyewitness News' Ken Rosato to judge NJ's 3rd annual Pizza Bowl at Meadowlands

Eyewitness News' very own Ken Rosato will be judging in various categories including best meatballs and best pizza.

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Eyewitness News' very own Ken Rosato is about to be the judge of a very important competition.

Pizzerias from all over the Garden State will compete in the third annual New Jersey Pizza Bowl. Ken will be judging in various categories including best meatballs and best pizza.

Many argue that New Jersey is the pizza capital of America with the best pizza in the Tri-State.

This competition started with the New Jersey Pizza Joints Facebook Page, which now has nearly 100,000 followers from all over the world.

There is already some controversy and the Pizza Bowl hasn't even begun.

The competition is divided into three New Jersey regions: North, Central, and South.

Ken says that anyone from New Jersey knows there is no such thing as Central New Jersey!

The competition is at Redd's at the Meadowlands and about 500 people are expected to attend.

Proceeds from the Pizza Bowl benefit Tunnel to Towers.

