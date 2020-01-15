New Jersey pizzeria owner fires manager who went on anti-Semitic tirade

EATONTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The owners Maurizio's Pizza in Eatontown posted a response to an anti-Semitic incident that occurred between a manager and one of his delivery drivers, announcing that he had fired the supervisor."As the owner of Maurizio's Pizza and Restaurant, I Am DEVASTATED about this horrible incident," the owner said in a posted statement. "In my 30 years as a business owner have no tolerance for ignorance and discrimination. Mr. Rinaldi IS NOT(sic) LONGER WORKING FOR MY Establishment, he was fired as the moment I came to find out what he had said."Nicholas Bogan was suing his boss over claims that the manager, Francesco Di Rinaldi, went on an anti-Semitic tirade over text message."My Family and I want to extend our Heartfelt APOLIGIES(sic) to our Jewish friends and Patrons as well as Everyone in our Beloved Community who have supported us for over 20 years," the posted statement continued. "Thank you."The 17-year-old had asked for a night off during Rosh Hashanah last September, and that's when Di Rinaldi allegedly went off on a vile rant."He seemed like a nice guy," Bogansaid. "I didn't expect such a harsh reaction from him."Bogan had been working the delivery job for about a week and a half and asked to be off on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, but the response from his manager was shocking.The manager allegedly sent text messages like:"I feel like this guy needed to be stopped, because if he made comments like this to me, who knew if he'd make comments like this to someone else," Bogan said.Bogan tried not to take the comments too seriously and chose to respond with laughing emojis. But after he showed the troubling text messages to his parents, everyone was stunned."At first it was just shock," Bogan said. "And then after talking to my parents about it for a little while, we realized how upsetting it actually was."Di Rinaldi who went even further in his tirade of intolerant messages.He allegedly texted Bogan:Lawyer Peter Valenzano calls this a violation of civil rights."We stand shoulder to shoulder with our client in shining a light on this disturbing, virulent anti-Semitism," Valenzano said.----------