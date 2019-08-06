New Jersey police ask for public's help to find missing mom, kids

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey police are asking for the public's help to find a missing mother and her two children.

Gabrielle Goulbourne, 25, and her children, 2-year-old Jasir Goulbourne and 6-year-old Saheed Baksh, were last seen Monday at 6:30 a.m. when they left their home.

Gabrielle is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 100 pounds, medium build and her hair was recently cut into a Mohawk.

Saheed was last seen wearing a white tank top undershirt and pajama shorts. He currently walks with a limp due to an injury on his left big toe.

Jasir was last seen wearing a white tank top undershirt and a diaper.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Orange Police at 973-325-4000 or email jdemars@wopd.org.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west orangeessex countymissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Mom located after 4-year-old girl found wandering in NYC park
Sentencing in Valentine's Day crash that killed 5 on LI
AccuWeather: More humid, spotty showers
1-year-old in stolen SUV found safe; search on for suspect
New video surfaces from shooting that killed 9 in Dayton
2 hurt in crash that shut down part of Routes 1 and 9 in NJ
Show More
NYPD, FBI join forces amid mass shootings concern
El Paso community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting
Identical mirror twins get nearly identical breast cancer diagnoses
Global stocks rebound as China eases up on currency
Ballot review today in Queens District Attorney race
More TOP STORIES News