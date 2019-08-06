New Jersey police ask for public's help to find missing mom, kids

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey police are asking for the public's help to find a missing mother and her two children.Gabrielle Goulbourne, 25, and her children, 2-year-old Jasir Goulbourne and 6-year-old Saheed Baksh, were last seen Monday at 6:30 a.m. when they left their home.Gabrielle is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 100 pounds, medium build and her hair was recently cut into a Mohawk.Saheed was last seen wearing a white tank top undershirt and pajama shorts. He currently walks with a limp due to an injury on his left big toe.Jasir was last seen wearing a white tank top undershirt and a diaper.Anyone with information is asked to call the West Orange Police at 973-325-4000 or email jdemars@wopd.org.----------