New Jersey police captain injured while leading funeral procession

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey -- A New Jersey police captain was critically injured after he was struck on his motorcycle while leading a funeral procession.

NJ.com reports that Capt. William Boggier was taken to University Hospital's intensive care unit in Newark after the crash during a procession Tuesday in Middlesex County.

Orange police say the 58-year-old has life-threatening injuries.

Andrea Boulton, a spokeswoman for the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office, says it's unclear how and when the accident happened or who the funeral was for.

Robin Lavorato, a coordinator of the Essex County Opioid Task Force, says Boggier has been active in the county's fight against opioid addiction.
Lavorato says Boggier is not only a "well-respected law enforcement officer," but also a "devoted husband and dad" to his two daughters.

