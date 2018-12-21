Police frantically searching for missing 12-year-old with autism in Passaic, New Jersey

Eyewitness News
PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are frantically searching for a missing 12-year-old girl with autism in New Jersey.

Michelle Cortes left Mario J. Drago School in Passaic around 1 p.m. Friday and never returned home.

Detectives say Cortes was likely on foot and didn't go far.

Cortes has brown eyes, black hair and is 4'10", weighing 110 pounds.

She was wearing pink glasses, a black jacket, a navy blue skirt and a purple backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Passaic Police at 973-365-3900.

