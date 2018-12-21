PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) --Police are frantically searching for a missing 12-year-old girl with autism in New Jersey.
Michelle Cortes left Mario J. Drago School in Passaic around 1 p.m. Friday and never returned home.
Detectives say Cortes was likely on foot and didn't go far.
Cortes has brown eyes, black hair and is 4'10", weighing 110 pounds.
She was wearing pink glasses, a black jacket, a navy blue skirt and a purple backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Passaic Police at 973-365-3900.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube