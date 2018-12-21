Police are frantically searching for a missing 12-year-old girl with autism in New Jersey.Michelle Cortes left Mario J. Drago School in Passaic around 1 p.m. Friday and never returned home.Detectives say Cortes was likely on foot and didn't go far.Cortes has brown eyes, black hair and is 4'10", weighing 110 pounds.She was wearing pink glasses, a black jacket, a navy blue skirt and a purple backpack.Anyone with information is asked to call Passaic Police at 973-365-3900.----------