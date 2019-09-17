New Jersey police searching city park for 5-year-old girl, simultaneous criminal investigation into disappearance

BRIDGETON, New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey are searching for a 5-year-old girl who went missing Monday afternoon.

Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen in the area of Bridgeton City Park in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, just before 5 p.m.

Dulce's mother, Noema Alavez, reported to police that Dulce was playing on the swings with her younger 3-year-old brother approximately 30 yards away while she remained in her car with an 8-year-old relative.

According to the mother, the 3-year-old returned to the car without his sister, and they were not able to locate her after.

"I went looking for her and couldn't find her, and I called the cops," she said. "They were looking for her all night. The dogs were out here."

EMBED More News Videos

Search continues for missing 5-year-old: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News Mornings, September 17, 2019



Alavez said she doubts her daughter would have walked away on her own.

"She would never do that. She is shy," she said.

The fate of the little girl has motivated many in the community to join the search as volunteers.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor said the search for Dulce is ongoing.

Police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said Tuesday that law enforcement is treating the incident as a missing juvenile at this time; however, there is a simultaneous criminal investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

Bridgeton, N.J. police searching for missing 5-year-old girl



Dulce Alavez is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 3-foot-5 and of a medium build. Alavez was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and white checkered long pants with a flower design and white sandals. Her dark-colored hair was in a ponytail.

Bridgeton police said there were earlier reports that the girl was found, but those were false.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cumberland countynew jersey newsmissing girlinstagram stories
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer injured, suspect killed in SI shooting
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
Giants bench Eli Manning; Daniel Jones named starting QB
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
Teen fatally stabbed at LI strip mall
Video: Toddler climbs out window of NYC building onto AC unit
AccuWeather: Spectacular September stretch
Show More
Search for 4 men in string of violent Manhattan robberies
New York school district to install vape detectors
New York state could enact statewide flavored e-cig ban
Sen. Warren takes selfies for 4 hours with supporters in NYC
House Judiciary Committee to hold 1st impeachment hearing
More TOP STORIES News