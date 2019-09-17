New Jersey police searching city park for 5-year-old girl, simultaneous criminal investigation into disappearance

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5545129" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Search continues for missing 5-year-old: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News Mornings, September 17, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5544786" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bridgeton, N.J. police searching for missing 5-year-old girl

BRIDGETON, New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey are searching for a 5-year-old girl who went missing Monday afternoon.Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen in the area of Bridgeton City Park in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, just before 5 p.m.Dulce's mother, Noema Alavez, reported to police that Dulce was playing on the swings with her younger 3-year-old brother approximately 30 yards away while she remained in her car with an 8-year-old relative.According to the mother, the 3-year-old returned to the car without his sister, and they were not able to locate her after."I went looking for her and couldn't find her, and I called the cops," she said. "They were looking for her all night. The dogs were out here."Alavez said she doubts her daughter would have walked away on her own."She would never do that. She is shy," she said.The fate of the little girl has motivated many in the community to join the search as volunteers.The Cumberland County Prosecutor said the search for Dulce is ongoing.Police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said Tuesday that law enforcement is treating the incident as a missing juvenile at this time; however, there is a simultaneous criminal investigation.Dulce Alavez is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 3-foot-5 and of a medium build. Alavez was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and white checkered long pants with a flower design and white sandals. Her dark-colored hair was in a ponytail.Bridgeton police said there were earlier reports that the girl was found, but those were false.----------