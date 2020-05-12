Police seek new information months after newborns found dead at New Jersey recycling center

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are looking for information months after two newborn babies were found dead at a recycling center.
Middlesex County officials put out a call for more information on Tuesday in connection to the Feb. 19 incident where workers at the Colgate Paper Stock Company found two dead newborn babies within the recycling center.
According to authorities, the newborns, who are unidentified at this time, weren't born in a hospital setting and may be from anywhere in the surrounding area or from other countries.
Middlesex County officials and New Brunswick police are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about a woman, who may have been pregnant and does not have the babies or may have had suspicious or unnatural circumstances surrounding a delivery.
If you have any information concerning this investigation please submit a tip on www.middlesextips.com or contact New Brunswick Police Detective Raymond Quick at 732-745-5200, or Middlesex County Prosecutors Office Detective Sean Sullivan at 732-745-4060.
