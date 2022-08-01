Breaking ground for new Portal North Bridge in New Jersey

Johny Fernandez reports on the long-awaited groundbreaking from Kearny, NJ.

KEARNY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A long-delayed project to replace a heavily traveled 110-year-old rail bridge over the Hackensack River will finally move forward today.

Governor Phil Murphy says construction will kick off today on the new Portal North Bridge.

It will represent a sigh of relief for many.

The upgrade will play a key role in the broader Gateway Program that will eventually double rail capacity between New Jersey and New York.

The current bridge is over 100 years old and has a long history of causing major service disruptions for New Jersey Transit and Amtrak trains heading to and from the tunnel that leads to New York's Penn Station.

An animation shows what the completed bridge will look like, rising 50 feet over the Hackensack River and spanning nearly 2.5 miles of the Northeast Corridor.

The new bridge will eliminate the movable components and risk of malfunction which has plagued the existing bridge for years, causing commuting nightmares.

Officials attending this morning's groundbreaking will include Gov. Murphy, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, N.J. Senator Corey Booker and others.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bridge carried more than 450 daily Amtrak and NJ Transit trains and 200,000 daily passengers over the river.

MORE NEWS | NYPD officers responding to robbery involved in shootout in Chelsea

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.