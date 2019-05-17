New Jersey principal accused of luring, attempting to sexually assault 16-year-old former student

DENVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey middle school teacher is under arrest, accused of luring and attempting to sexually assault a former student.

Authorities say 52-year-old Paul Iantosca, of Randolph, is the principal of Valleyview Middle School in Denville.

The details of the allegaions have not been released, only that they are related to actions he is alleged to have engaged in with a 16-year-old former student.

He is charged with second-degree attempted secusal assault, second-degree luring, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is currently lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with additional information relating to these or any related incident is asked to call Detective Lydia Negron at the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6213 or Det. Scot Tobin at the Denville Police Department at 973-627-4900 x9.

