Pleasantville principal arrested on child pornography charges

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey --
The principal of Pleasantville High School has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Edward Bonek, 48, was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his home in Absecon Wednesday.

He had just completed his first full year as principal in Pleasantville having served as vice principal before that.

Authorities say he possessed and distributed child porn and maintained a file sharing program for it.

