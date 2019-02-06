New Jersey school bus driver accused of watching porn in front of kids

SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey school bus driver was arrested for allegedly watching porn in front of children on Monday.

Police said two children from Indian Mills Elementary School in Shamong Township were exiting the school bus around 8:30 a.m. Monday when they noticed the driver watching a pornographic video on his cell phone. The bus was reportedly parked at the time.

The children told their parents, who alerted state troopers.

After an investigation, police arrested 64-year-old Franck Lafortune, of Burlington Township. Lafortune was charged with obscenity to minors under the age of 18 and released pending a court appearance.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pornographybus driverschool
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Person slashed, 3 sought near NYC school complex
36-year-old mother killed when bullets blast through CT home
Son among 3 charged after missing mom found dead in NJ
Teen charged after allegedly bringing loaded gun to NJ school
Prostitution charges dropped after 7 On Your Side Investigation
Mugshots: Firefighter, ex-cop among arrests in drug bust
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Show More
Childhood home of President Trump listed for sale in NYC
Overturned tractor-trailer snarls traffic near Lincoln Tunnel
Row of cement trucks catches fire, which spreads to Brooklyn business
10 explosions rattle Atlanta, blow manhole covers off
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect ordered to stand trial
More News