A New Jersey school bus driver was arrested for allegedly watching porn in front of children on Monday.Police said two children from Indian Mills Elementary School in Shamong Township were exiting the school bus around 8:30 a.m. Monday when they noticed the driver watching a pornographic video on his cell phone. The bus was reportedly parked at the time.The children told their parents, who alerted state troopers.After an investigation, police arrested 64-year-old Franck Lafortune, of Burlington Township. Lafortune was charged with obscenity to minors under the age of 18 and released pending a court appearance.----------