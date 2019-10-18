New Jersey school bus driver charged with driving while intoxicated

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Authorities have charged a New Jersey school bus driver with driving while intoxicated and child endangerment.

Staff at the Clara B. Worth Elementary School in Berkeley Township called police after they said 64-year-old Anthony Rodriguez was acting erratically on Thursday afternoon. His bus was taken off its route and approximately 30 students were transferred to another bus.

The Ocean County prosecutor says Rodriguez was arrested and refused to take a breath test. A judge approved a warrant for a blood sample and results are pending.

Rodriguez is held in the county jail pending a detention hearing. It's not known if he has hired a lawyer.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
school busbus driverdwi
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Death investigation underway after body found in New Jersey
19-year-old woman on scooter killed in hit-and-run in Queens
3 dead in 3-car crash on I-80 in Parsippany
Traffic stop ends with NYPD shooting suspect after struggle
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Lady Gaga falls off stage with fan during concert
AccuWeather: Diminishing winds, still brisk on Friday
Show More
First Responder Friday: NJ State Trooper Cassandra Pugh
2 EMTs suffer medical episodes while responding to crash
City Council approves plan to close Rikers Island jail complex
ALCS Game 4: Astros defeat Yankees 8-3 to take 3-1 series lead
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
More TOP STORIES News