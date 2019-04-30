New Jersey school bus driver charged with DWI after crash injures 8 students

LACEY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey charged a school bus driver with DWI after a crash Monday morning that left eight students hurt.The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. at Ocean County Vocational Technical School in Toms River.Police say 57-year-old Cheryl Rooth was pulling into the school parking lot to drop off her students.As she pulled behind another bus to drop off her students, she did not stop in time and struck the rear of the unoccupied bus parked in front of her, according to police.There were 28 students on Rooth's bus, with eight of them suffering minor injuries. Three of the students were juveniles.Rooth was not under the influence of alcohol, police said, but she was allegedly under the influence of prescription medication.She was charged with DWI, DWI in a School Zone, DWI through a school crossing, and DWI with a minor in the vehicle.----------