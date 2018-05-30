New Jersey school bus driver in deadly crash released from custody

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates has the latest on the bus driver released from custody.

By
PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) --
The driver of a school bus that collided with a dump truck on a New Jersey highway last week, killing a student and a teacher and injuring more than 40 others, has been released from custody pending trial.

Hudy Muldrow Sr., 77, is being released per the state's bail reform law that went into effect in 2016 and effectively abolished bail. Instead, officials now look at a number of factors, including the likelihood that a defendant will flee, commit new criminal activity, or obstruct justice by intimidating victims and other witnesses. Previously, whether or not a defendant would stay in jail was determined by their ability to pay bail, which was supposed to be an incentive for defendants to show up to court.

He does face conditions as part of his released, including no contact with survivors and he cannot get a duplicate license.

Muldrow faces two counts of death by auto.

If his case does go to trial and he's found guilty, Muldrow faces five to 10 years behind bars on each of the counts.

The families of the victims filled the first row of the courtroom as Muldrow sat for his detention hearing. Many of his 10 adult children filled the remaining rows, anticipating his release which the prosecutor asked the court to deny.

A criminal affidavit alleges Muldrow missed a turn and tried to make a U-turn on Interstate 80 westbound on May 17 while carrying a group of fifth-graders and chaperones on a field trip.

Ten-year-old Miranda Vargas and 51-year-old teacher Jennifer Williamson died in the crash.

The judge had to decide if Muldrow is a flight risk or too dangerous to society to be released on bail. Muldrow's attorney argued no, that he has no criminal record and will no longer be behind a wheel.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school bus accidentbus crashteacherfuneralParamusBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bus driver in NJ school bus crash had 14 license suspensions
Wake for 10-year-old girl killed in NJ school bus crash
10-year-old killed in NJ bus crash leaves behind twin sister
Teacher ID'd in deadly NJ bus crash amid search for answers
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News