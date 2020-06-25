reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Guidance on reopening NJ schools expected Friday

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- On Friday, New Jersey will unveil its guidance for school reopening in the fall, Governor Phil Murphy said.

The state's roughly 600 school districts, plus private schools, conducted remote lessons to end the academic year because of the outbreak.

It's unclear how the school year will resume, whether in person, remotely, or some combination of both.

Murphy added that districts will have flexibility to craft reopening plans

On another matter, Governor Murphy said nearly 1,900 people likely died of COVID-19 in New Jersey but were not initially counted in the state's death, though they now will be.

Murphy said state health officials recently completed a review of thousands of death certificates of people who died with coronavirus symptoms despite not having been tested.

Those people likely died from COVID-19, Murphy said. The total amounted to 1,854 people, or about 14% of the overall death toll.

That means the combined death toll of those confirmed with the virus and suspected cases stands at 14,872, the governor said.

The overnight increase in positive cases grew by 406 to about 170,000 overall. There were 26 new deaths reported overnight, Murphy said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseypublic schoolcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealtheducationparentingnew jerseyschoolteacherstudents
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
Coronavirus Updates: NYC on track for Phase 3 on July 6
Coronavirus Updates: Travelers to NY, NJ, CT may need to quarantine
Jersey City pilot closes streets for outdoor seating, recreation
Reopening New Jersey: What will reopen and when?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: NYC on track for Phase 3 on July 6
COVID quarantine will impact Tri-State travelers returning home
NYPD officer in Queens chokehold surrenders to face charges
NYC mayor warns 22,000 city workers could be laid off
Protesters: Group home residents being left out of NY reopening
'White lives matter too': Police investigate CT racist rant video
Disney to transform Splash Mountain at California, Florida parks
Show More
Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend
Report: Treasury sent $1.4B in stimulus checks to dead Americans
NYC Pride 2020: Human Rights Conference Live
Man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Bronx
Supreme Court expected to rule on landmark abortion case
More TOP STORIES News