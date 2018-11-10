CHILD SEX ASSAULT

New Jersey T-shirt shop owner accused of sexually assaulting underage customer

By Eyewitness News
HOWELL, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey business owner was arrested Friday and charged for sexually assaulting a child inside his store.

Police said 52-year-old Brian Young, of Howell, is accused of making inappropriate contact with a customer, who was a minor.

Young owns Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More, located in the Howell Center Shopping Plaza on Route 9.

Police said Young is charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators are seeking additional information about Young's activities and are looking to identify other possible victims. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Thomas Manzo Jr. at 800-533-7443 or Howell Township Police Department Detective Robert Ortenzi at 732-938-4111.

