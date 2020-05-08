NJ State Police assisting NY State Police with Amber Alert issued in NY

By Eyewitness News
CLIFTON PARK, New York (WABC) -- The New Jersey State Police is assisting New York State Police with an Amber Alert issued in New York State, officials say.

The amber alert was issued for 9-year-old Gustavo Oliveira on Friday.

The New York State Police tweeted that they were investigating a child abduction on Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park, New York at about 1 a.m. on Friday.


The missing boy is described as 4'8'' and 100 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes.

The Amber Alert also says he was last seen with 41-year-old Nivaldo Oliveira.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Clifton Park State Police at (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911.
