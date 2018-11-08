Two fast-acting New Jersey state troopers came to the rescue of a man trapped inside a burning car after it crashed in Camden County.New Jersey State Police released video of the incident on their Facebook page:Troopers Thomas O'Connor and Christopher Warwick arrived on the scene Sunday night and found a Ford Fusion against a metal guardail along State Highway 42 in Gloucester Township.Smoke was coming from the front wheel well, the driver was unconscious and his foot was pressed on the accelerator, police said.Moments after they arrived, the front end of the vehicle became engulfed in flames, but the troopers kept working to free the driver as the fire began to spread to the passenger compartment.Police say Troopers O'Connor and Warwick managed to pull him out of the driver side window and drag him to safety, just seconds before the car became fully engulfed in flames.Once out of the car, the driver regained consciousness and was not injured. After being evaluated by EMS, he declined any further medical attention.----------