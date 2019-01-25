NJ store clerk attempts to take gun from robber

In the midst of an armed robbery Tuesday night at the Stop and Go Deli in Englewood, a store clerk attempted to take away the weapon being used by the suspect."He put the gun in my face and give me the money. Give me the money," said the clerk who did not want to appear on camera or use his name.Around 8 p.m. the armed robber entered the store and his movements were caught on several surveillance cameras.The suspect, wearing a hoodie and a mask, pulled a handgun and points it at the clerk. At one point he is clearly agitated and moves away from the counter and nervously paces around the store. He checks the front door then rushes back and lunges over the counter."He grabs some money out and attempted to retreat as one of the individuals who was behind counter, a store clerk, attempted to grab the firearm," says Police Chief Lawrence Suffern.The clerk said, "I see the gun and try to grab the gun from him and pull him behind the counter but he was lucky."In the video, the robber is seen jumping away with the handful of money and runs out the door."I am very angry," says the clerk. "Because I don't like anybody snatch anything from me so that's why I grab him."What concerns Englewood's Mayor Michael Wildes is people taking matters into their own hands against someone who is armed."He may have had the best intentions but this could have gone in a different direction and the advice of the police department always is to comply and report it to the authorities," he says.Police believe the suspect entered a dark colored sedan which was seen heading toward the Teaneck boarder. Police are actively working this case and Bergen CRIMESTOPPERS is offering a $1,000 dollar reward.