TENAFLY, New Jersey (WABC) --A swim instructor in New Jersey was charged with having sexual relations with a 13-year-old child.
Police said 23-year-old Kevin Guo, of Tenafly, was arrested on Thursday.
He's accused of repeatedly engaging in sexual acts with the 13-year-old over the course of two years.
He was charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
