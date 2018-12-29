CHILD SEX ASSAULT

Police: New Jersey swim instructor had years-long sexual relationship with 13-year-old

EMBED </>More Videos

A swim instructor in New Jersey was charged for having sexual relations with a 13-year-old.

By Eyewitness News
TENAFLY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A swim instructor in New Jersey was charged with having sexual relations with a 13-year-old child.

Police said 23-year-old Kevin Guo, of Tenafly, was arrested on Thursday.

He's accused of repeatedly engaging in sexual acts with the 13-year-old over the course of two years.

He was charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child sex assaultTenaflyBergen CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD SEX ASSAULT
Man gropes 4-year-old, threatens to kill mom on 4 train
Basketball coach gets 20 years in NYC child sex abuse case
NJ shop owner accused of sexually assaulting child in store
Attorneys for child sex abuse victims demand AG investigation
More child sex assault
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Manhattan multi-car crash
Man gropes 4-year-old, threatens to kill mom on 4 train
Police: 2 shot on Long Island, nearby LIE crash may be connected
Bronx deadly shooting ends NYC's 7-day streak with no homicides
Teens steal MTA bus for apparent joyride in Brooklyn
Mega Millions jackpot swells to $415M
2-year-old boy, whose mom was granted visa to US, dies
NYC plans tight security for New Year's celebrations
Show More
MTA adds extra service for New Year's, holiday weekend
AccuWeather: Weekend sun but rain returns for New Year's Eve
'Electrical arc' turns night sky blue in NYC
Police: Man follows women off MTA bus, mugs them
Bomb strikes tourist bus near Egypt's Giza Pyramids, kills 4
More News