The owner of a T-shirt store is facing charges after allegedly inappropriately touching a minor in his New Jersey shop.Brian Young, 52, who owns Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More, located in the Howell Center Shopping Plaza on Route 9, was arrested Friday on charges of sex assault and endangering the welfare of a child.Now authorities are concerned there could be additional victims.Anyone with any information is asked to call Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Thomas Manzo Jr. at 800-533-7443 or Howell Township Police Department Detective Robert Ortenzi at 732-938-4111.If convicted, Young faces a maximum of up to 15 years in prison.He remains in jail at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending his first court appearance.----------