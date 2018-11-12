New Jersey T-shirt shop owner accused of inappropriately touching minor in store

The owner of a T-shirt store is facing charges after allegedly inappropriately touching a minor in his New Jersey shop.

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Brian Young, 52, who owns Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More, located in the Howell Center Shopping Plaza on Route 9, was arrested Friday on charges of sex assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Now authorities are concerned there could be additional victims.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Thomas Manzo Jr. at 800-533-7443 or Howell Township Police Department Detective Robert Ortenzi at 732-938-4111.

If convicted, Young faces a maximum of up to 15 years in prison.

He remains in jail at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending his first court appearance.

