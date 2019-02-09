WEST MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --Authorities arrested a New Jersey teacher who allegedly offered a student money in exchange for nude videos.
Police said 32-year-old Christopher Shenise, of Vernon, is facing child endangerment and other charges.
The West Milford High School teacher allegedly asked the 17-year-old student for the sexually explicit videos in November.
If convicted on all charges, Shenise could face more than 15 years in prison.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube