TEACHER ARRESTED

New Jersey teacher accused of offering student money for nudes

Authorities arrested a New Jersey teacher who allegedly offered a student money in exchange for nude videos.

WEST MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police said 32-year-old Christopher Shenise, of Vernon, is facing child endangerment and other charges.

Police said 32-year-old Christopher Shenise, of Vernon, is facing child endangerment and other charges.

The West Milford High School teacher allegedly asked the 17-year-old student for the sexually explicit videos in November.

If convicted on all charges, Shenise could face more than 15 years in prison.

