NJ teacher charged with inappropriate sexual contact with 15-year-old student

By Eyewitness News
NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey school teacher has been charged with inappropriate sexual contact with a student he was mentoring.

David Holmes, 58, of South Brunswick, a teacher at the Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in New Brunswick, was arrested Wednesday.

Authorities say Holmes engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a 15-year-old student from September 2018 through July 2019.

He was a former teacher of the victim and was serving as a mentor at the time.

Holmes was charged during an investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and New Brunswick Police.

He is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated criminal sexual contact and engaging in criminal sexual contact.

Holmes has been employed by the New Brunswick School System for the past nine years.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new brunswickmiddlesex countyarrestteacher arrestedsex crime
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brown floodwaters seep onto NYC bus during evening commute
Man stabbed on NYC subway train during dispute over seat, police say
NYC sanitation worker prevents woman from jumping off bridge
AccuWeather: Clearing skies on Thursday
Democrats' divisions test Biden's front-runner strength
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
Drug ring operated out of NJ rec center, official says
Show More
Woman robbed in NYC apartment by men wearing NYCHA uniforms
Osama bin Laden's son believed to be dead: US officials
Nissan adds safety feature to prevent child hot car deaths
Police: 9-year-old boy from Brooklyn drowns at NJ water park
Rich parents reportedly give up custody of kids for financial aid
More TOP STORIES News