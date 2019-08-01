NJ teacher charged with inappropriate sexual contact with 15-year-old student

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey school teacher has been charged with inappropriate sexual contact with a student he was mentoring.David Holmes, 58, of South Brunswick, a teacher at the Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in New Brunswick, was arrested Wednesday.Authorities say Holmes engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a 15-year-old student from September 2018 through July 2019.He was a former teacher of the victim and was serving as a mentor at the time.Holmes was charged during an investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and New Brunswick Police.He is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated criminal sexual contact and engaging in criminal sexual contact.Holmes has been employed by the New Brunswick School System for the past nine years.----------