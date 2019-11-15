New Jersey teen accused of killing family to stand trial in adult court

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey teenager who allegedly shot and killed his parents, sister and a family friend on New Year's Eve in 2017 will stand trial in adult court.

Monmouth County prosecutors made the announcement Friday.

Scott Kologi faces four counts of first-degree murder and a weapons charge.

He was 16 when the shootings occurred in his family's Long Branch home on New Year's Eve two years ago.

Members of the Long Branch and West Long Branch police departments responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Wall Street just before midnight. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive.

Prosecutors have said the semi-automatic rifle used in the killings was legally owned by someone in the home.

The teen's brother and grandfather and another friend were in the house at the time of the shooting but escaped unharmed.

Kologi's first appearance in court will be at a detention hearing scheduled for November 20, in Monmouth County Superior Court.

He would face 30 years to life without parole in a New Jersey state prison if convicted of murder and would face 5 to 10 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree crime.

Kologi, now 18, remains jailed in a youth detention center.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long branchmonmouth countymurdercourtillegal firearm
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
Dad stabbed after he, 8-year-old son hit by car on NYC sidewalk
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Taylor Swift says she's blocked from performing her old songs
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Man stalked teen girl repeatedly on LI, police say
Show More
Man slashed after bumping suspect at NYC subway station
Video shows violent recording studio robbery in the Bronx
Santa Clarita, California, school shooting victims recovering
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
B&H failed to pay millions in taxes, NY AG says
More TOP STORIES News