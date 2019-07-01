New Jersey town faces backlash for early 4th of July celebration

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey town is facing some backlash from residents after town officials decided to hold their Fourth of July fireworks two days early.

The fireworks in Cranford will go off Tuesday night instead of Thursday.

Local emergency officials said it is all about having enough law enforcement personnel to keep more than 6,500 people safe in Nomahegan Park.

The switch to July 2 frayed some nerves and even led to an online petition, but to no avail.

With so many other towns in the county, it means that more county officers can be assigned to the park for the night.

"We do have to be mindful -- and it's incorporated in our risk assessment -- of the threat context, especially to symbolic holidays," said Matt Lublin, Cranford's emergency management director. "You'll have some fights you have to break up, lost children. Those are emergencies to those people, and we need to respond to that quickly."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cranfordunion countysafety4th of july4th of july eventfireworks
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ Transit NEC service suspended between Trenton, Jersey Avenue
2 pedestrians, including a DPW worker, critically hurt in NJ crash
2 dead after severe storms hit Long Island, Connecticut
29-year-old cyclist fatally struck by cement truck in Brooklyn
Girl, 9, suffers 'life-altering injuries' from explosive device
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day: Here's why the Mets pay him every July 1
Florida woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria: family
Show More
Brooklyn teacher accused of child sexual assault in NJ
Lil Nas X appears to come out in tweet
Medical Mishap: woman says epidural is 'stuck' in back
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence on display in NYC
Motion filed to dismiss charges against woman for fetal death
More TOP STORIES News