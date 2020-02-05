New Jersey town warns shoppers of increase in pickpocket robberies

DENVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in one New Jersey town are reporting an increase in pick pocket incidents in local shopping centers.The town of Denville in Morris County has seen an increase of personal items stolen while residents are shopping at their local businesses, according to authorities.Some items that were taken includes pocketbooks and credit cards.Denville police are urging people to remain vigilant and not leave pocketbooks, purses or wallets unattended while shopping."It only takes an experienced thief a matter of seconds to discreetly reach into your pocketbook and remove a wallet or other item before quickly disappearing," police said.Officials say pocketbooks should be worn on the shoulder if it is equipped with a strap, and purses should remain closed at all times."If you keep your pocketbook in your shopping cart while shopping, make sure to keep it in your sight at all times and never walk away from your shopping cart to retrieve an item from the shelves, even if it's only a few feet away," police said. "When dining, do not hang your pocketbook off the back of your chair, but keep it in front of you on the table, in your lap or on the floor between your feet."----------