Coronavirus News: NJ Transit ordered to cut capacity, customers must wear masks

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Saturday directing New Jersey Transit and all private carriers to cut capacity to 50 percent of their maximum.All trains, buses, light rail vehicles and para-transit vehicles in New Jersey are included in the order.The order further requires NJ Transit and all private carriers to supply their workers with gloves and face coverings and also requires all passengers to wear face masks."Right now, for many of our essential workers public transit is how they get to work and we need to protect them during that trip," Murphy said.Additionally, Murphy expanded the requirement of face coverings to all customers walking into restaurants to retrieve take out orders.The Governor emphasized that a face covering does not mean a medical grade mask, which remain in short supply for medical professionals."There are any number of ways you can cover your mouth and nose with a bandana or homemade fabric covering," Murphy said.Masks will not be required during curbside pickups or deliveries. Restaurants are also required to give face coverings and gloves to all food service personnel.The executive order goes into effect starting Monday at 8 p.m.