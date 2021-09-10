Traffic

NJ Transit reports delays after passing train injures pedestrian in Linden

EMBED <>More Videos

NJ Transit delays after passing train injures pedestrian

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- NJ Transit reported delays on the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line after a train apparently injured a person standing near the tracks.

It happened before 6 a.m. Friday in Linden, Union County.

NewsCopter 7 was over the train station after police say a pedestrian contacted them saying they had been injured by a passing train.

The person reportedly received lacerations from the passing train and was able to walk down from the platform before police arrived.

Delays of up to 30 minutes were reported on Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line as authorities investigated the incident.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jerseyunion countylindenpedestrian strucknew jersey transitpedestrian injurednjtransit
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Human error, not power surge, caused massive NYC subway outage
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Amid tough new talk, no vax on mandate for NYC school students
Elevated threat level, security ramped up for 9/11 anniversary
First Responder Friday honors NYPD Officer Jillian Suarez
9/11 Anniversary: How to watch the Commemoration Ceremony
20th Anniversary of 9/11: NYC ceremony schedule of events
Show More
Renewed push for Congress to pass 9/11 health bill
COVID Update: Highest number of deaths in Texas since pandemic's start
9/11 anniversary: Pataki, Giuliani reunite with NYPD, FDNY officials
AccuWeather: Breezy beauty
NFL is back! Brady throws for 379 yards in win over Cowboys
More TOP STORIES News