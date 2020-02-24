Traffic

Hudson River Tunnel work leads to delays on NJ Transit for morning commute

By Eyewitness News
SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit riders had to cope with some delays as they headed into New York City on Monday morning.

Track work in the Hudson River Tunnel led to delays as trains were forced to use a single track.

Trains could be seen moving slowly through Secaucus Junction as well.

The good news is that trains remained on the move, albeit with delays of more than 20 minutes.

