Coronavirus News: New Jersey Transit conductor, 62, dies from COVID019

All of us at NJ TRANSIT mourn the tragic and untimely loss of conductor Joe Hansen from complications related to COVID19. Joe positively impacted many lives as he served customers for more than 20 years. Joe was a well-loved member of the NJT family, and he will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/GCGanJS02s — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) April 8, 2020

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey Transit has reported its first death from COVID-19.Conductor Joe Hansen was 62 and had worked for the agency for more than 20 years, most recently on the Raritan Valley Line.Eighty-seven NJ Transit employees had tested positive for the coronavirus, including 57 who work operating trains or buses or cleaning stations, the agency said Tuesday.More than 500 employees were quarantining as they awaited test results, President and CEO Kevin Corbett said. NJ Transit has approximately 12,000 employees.