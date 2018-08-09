NJ Transit NEC service resumes after trespasser incident

NJ Transit Northeast Corridor rail service has resumed with delays between Metropark and Trenton after a trespasser incident near Metuchen.No further details about the incident were immediately available.NEC westbound trains were bypassing Metuchen, Edison and New Brunswick. Customers at these stations should take an eastbound train to Metropark for service to Trenton. NJT bus will accept NJT Rail tickets and passes on routes along the NEC.Commuters should expect delays up to 60 minutes and some cancelations.PATH is cross-honoring NJ Transit Rail Tickets and Passes at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street New York.----------