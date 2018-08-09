NJ Transit NEC service resumes after trespasser incident

METUCHEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
NJ Transit Northeast Corridor rail service has resumed with delays between Metropark and Trenton after a trespasser incident near Metuchen.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

NEC westbound trains were bypassing Metuchen, Edison and New Brunswick. Customers at these stations should take an eastbound train to Metropark for service to Trenton. NJT bus will accept NJT Rail tickets and passes on routes along the NEC.

Commuters should expect delays up to 60 minutes and some cancelations.

PATH is cross-honoring NJ Transit Rail Tickets and Passes at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street New York.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
njtransitMetuchenNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Robbery suspect wears 'I Love NY' shirt, surgical mask
Woman tells cop she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Husband killed wife, himself at hospital over her illness
NJ principal arrested on child pornography charges
Mother upset that Taser used on 11-year-old daughter
Dad of baby found dead in river detained in Thailand
Gov. Murphy to address NJ Transit chronic cancellations
Man allegedly trained kids for school shooting at compound
Show More
4 people shot in Paterson
Suspected serial arsonist arrested after 16 NYC fires
Vandals destroy Crab Meadow Golf Course in Northport
Corrections officers attacked in 2 incidents
Venomous rattlesnake captured in South Jersey
More News