3 NJ Transit lines suspended due to overhead wires on track

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit announced the suspension of three lines Tuesday morning due to overhead wires across the tracks.
The Montclair Boonton, Morris & Essex and Gladstone Branch rail service is suspended in both directions between Newark Broad St and Hoboken and Newark Broad St and Penn Station New York due to downed overhead wires across the tracks near Newark Broad St.
NJ Transits says rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and NY 33rd St and NJ TRANSIT light rail, bus and private bus carriers.
Customers for service to Penn Station New York should take the Newark Light rail to Newark Penn Station and transfer to the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross honored.
Substitute bus service is being provided between Newark Broad St and Newark Penn Station and Newark Broad St and Hoboken.
