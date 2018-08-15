NJ Transit trains delayed in and out of Penn Station

NEW YORK CITY --
Commuters on some NJ Transit trains to and from Pennsylvania Station in New York were experiencing delays Wednesday morning due to electrical issues.

NJT said the delays were caused by problems with Amtrak's overhead wires east of Penn Station.

The agency initially reported delays up to 60 minutes in and out of Penn Station.

That estimate was revised a short time later. Delays up to 45 minutes were reported on trains leaving Penn Station. Minor delays were reported on trains arriving at the station.

The delays are the latest in a series of issues that have impacted NJ Transit commuters over the summer.

