New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ Transit begins vaccinating its employees

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit will begin vaccinating its workers Thursday.

The agency is receiving 300 doses this week as part of the state's rollout to vaccinate frontline workers.

The first doses will be given at New Jersey Transit's vaccination site in Maplewood.

The vaccine will be available to all workers who are currently eligible and are customer-facing employees.

Meantime, on Wednesday, Governor Phil Murphy said that the state's supply of COVID vaccines will "explode" around Easter (April 4).

Governor Phil Murphy talks about vaccine supply in New Jersey.



"I believe the supplies ... not just J&J, but Pfizer and Moderna - I'm going to use use a word - explode. We'll be in a dramatically, quantumly different place," he said.

So far about 2.2 million people have had at least one shot of the two-shot vaccines currently being administered, with roughly 740,000 people fully vaccinated. That's just over 8% of the state's population and slightly better than the national 7.9% of people who have been vaccinated, according to the CDC.

The first J&J vaccine, which requires only one shot, is expected to be administered on Friday, the governor said.

Although Murphy said he thinks vaccination deliveries will pick up by early April, he said that after receiving about 70,000 J&J vaccines this week, no further shipments would come for at least the next two weeks. He didn't specify why.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the state would meet a goal of vaccinating 70% of the adult population, or 4.7 million people, by July, a promise the Murphy administration made when the vaccines first rolled out in December.

Persichilli has said the state has been getting about 100,000 Moderna and Pfizer vaccines a week, with the numbers increasing over recent weeks. Still, the commissioner earlier estimated New Jersey would need about 470,000 shots a week to meet demand.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

Dr. Oz helps save man who had no pulse at Newark airport
